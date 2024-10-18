No surprises England squad wastes precious opportunity

It is very sensible, that England squad, isn’t it? There are no thrills or spills, no rogue actors or dazzling potential debutant. It is very Steve Borthwick.

And that is no bad thing. This 36-man training squad will be tasked with taking on the southern hemisphere’s big three nations in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa – as well as Japan.

So maybe Borthwick and his coaching squad, most of whom he is comfortable with and can be assured of their loyalty, just want some time to bed in together before they start experimenting.

But I’d rather England take a couple of risks now than in the Six Nations. Where better to test out the odd combination here or bench option there?

England selection

Without Northampton Saints No9 Alex Mitchell due to injury, England have opted for Leicester’s Jack van Poortvliet, Bath’s Ben Spencer and Bristol’s Harry Randall.

I struggle to get too inspired by Van Poortvliet to be honest, and the centres pose a similar conundrum.

Henry Slade’s return is welcome but the inclusion of Alex Lozowski baffles me.

He has been superb for Saracens this term, especially in the absence of the injured Sam Spink, but a return to the England squad is just bizarre.

Shouldn’t England, three years out from the next World Cup, be looking at the next exciting thing, or even a Lions bolter.

It is no slight on Lozowski, more the system, but it will be interesting to see how England get on.

How Borthwick’s men get on against New Zealand on 2 November will set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

They were beaten twice by the All Blacks across the June Test window but they were by no means humiliated by their formidable opponents.

So on home soil, in the first men’s game at the newly renamed Allianz Stadium, fans and coaches alike will be wanting a reaction.

Down and out?

Watching Northampton Saints struggle to their single try in a 24-8 defeat to Leicester Tigers last weekend reminded me of the sheer quality of players they lost in the summer.

Without the likes of Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam, Northampton look to be in chasing the form that led them to the title last season.

They’re by no means off the pace, but with clubs who were poor last season picking up more bonus points this year and with Phil Dowson’s side failing to score at the rate that saw them rack up 12 bonus points last season, they look certain to slip down the Premiership table just a little bit. I back Saints to stay in the top four come the end of the season, and challenge well in the semi-finals, but there has been a clear drop-off.

Pat on my rugby back

I do have to say when the full-time whistle went on Sunday in a match that saw Harlequins beat Saracens I couldn’t have been happier.

Because the result in Twickenham ensured that all five of my predictions last week were accurate.

How long that run goes on remains to be seen but, for the record, I have backed Newcastle Falcons, Northampton Saints, Saracens, Bristol Bears and Leicester Tigers for wins this weekend.

Wish me luck.

