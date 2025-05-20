No Secret to Affair’s chance in the Temple

American Affair and Paul Mulrennan are unbeaten in two starts this season

THERE’s lots to look forward to this weekend with Classic action over in Ireland as well as a quality card from Haydock.

Field Of Gold travels over to the Emerald Isle hoping to make amends for his narrow defeat in the English 2000 Guineas and will have leading Irish rider Colin Keane aboard for the first time.

The Gosdens’ contender should take plenty of beating in the Irish 2000 Guineas (3.40pm) but taking odds-on about him is not appealing and it’s a race I’ll be watching with interest.

In the fillies’ edition, the Irish 1000 Guineas (3.40pm) on Sunday, Lake Victoria may well be able to bounce back from her defeat at Newmarket and land a first Classic of the season for Ballydoyle – it’s not often they have to wait until the fourth opportunity – but Swelter will certainly pose a threat.

At Haydock, sprinters take centre stage with the Group Two Temple Stakes (3.30pm) for the older horses following the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes for three-year-olds.

AMERICAN AFFAIR is a horse that has improved out of all recognition for trainer Jim Goldie since returning with a win in Class Four company off a mark of 70 at the beginning of last season.

The son of Washington DC has since then risen to a mark of 105, winning the highly competitive Portland Handicap at Doncaster last September and returning with two victories this season at Musselburgh and York.

Before his last start on the Knavesmire he was already being talked about as a Group horse and there was a sense of inevitability about his victory there as he travelled smoothly into contention and Paul Mulrennan didn’t have to pull out all the stops to score by a length.

A strong pace suits this horse well and he should get that here with She’s Quality likely to blaze an early trail.

Goldie is an excellent trainer of sprinters and knows this family well, having trained American Affair’s dam Classy Anne and her sire Orientor, and it’s likely he has his eyes on the Group One King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot next month.

To be considered for that contest, American Affair will need to go close to winning this and as the improving horse in the field, he makes plenty of appeal at 10/1 each-way.

Earlier on the card, the Listed Hedge of Oak Stakes (2.25pm) looks a competitive heat but one in here that catches my eye at bigger odds is Andrew Balding’s SECRET SATIRE.

This filly was highly tried last season following her win in the Group Three Musidora Stakes at York.

She didn’t look to handle Epsom in the Oaks but ran with plenty of credit to be fifth in the Belmont Oaks in the United States on her following start.

On her return to action this season in Newmarket’s Group Two Dahlia Stakes, she was sent straight to the front and showed up for a long way before fading into fourth at the finish.

Secret Satire finished ahead of Running Lion there, who is far shorter in the market at around 3/1, and that makes the Balding filly look an excellent bet at 10/1.

Her last run on the Rowley Mile gave the impression she should come on for it and both this step back up in trip to 10 furlongs and ease in class are definite positives.

Fast ground suits this filly, so conditions should be ideal, and with Haydock often favouring front runners, everything looks set up for a big effort.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Secret Satire e/w 2.25pm Haydock

American Affair e/w 3.30pm Haydock