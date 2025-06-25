No Glasto? No problemo! Here are the top things to do in London

With thousands of Londoners trading the concrete jungle for the fields of Glastonbury, you could be forgiven for thinking the world’s greatest music festival is the only thing in the calendar this weekend. But London continues to knock it out of the park, and with the temperatures rising to a positively Mediterranean 31 degrees, here are some brilliant ways to spend your weekend.

Music Events

If you haven’t made it to Glastonbury – and let’s face it, most of us haven’t – but still want your music fix, there is hope for you yet! Ahead of her Sunday night Glastonbury performance, Olivia Rodrigo is playing at BST Hyde Park on Friday 27 June at 2pm. Resale tickets are still available and it would be good 4 u if you secured a place. Or if Zach Bryan is more your style, there are resale tickets available for both Saturday and Sunday – both through ticketmaster.co.uk.

If you’re looking for something a little more high octane, then Jungle Delight is hosting its day party at Egg London. Doors open at 1:30pm and the event finishes at 10pm. Tickets available from skiddle.com.

If none of this appeals, why not go and discover some new artists? The Victoria is hosting an event with four up-and-coming artists (George Erith, Maggie Baring, Myah and Ted Tarling). With great music and free entry, this could be the perfect way to spend a Saturday evening. The event begins at 7:30pm, secure a spot at dice.fm.

Summer Market at Syon Park

A brand-new summer market is opening close to Richmond and it’s perfect for those who want to escape the heat of the city. Set against the backdrop of The Great Conservatory in Syon Park, the carefully curated market will feature independent vendors offering art, fashion, candles, jewellery and more. Expect street food and plenty of sunshine – the perfect Sunday activity.

• Free admission (no dogs) to the market and gardens, or £6.50 to visit Syon House. 10:30am – 4:30pm, Sunday 29 June; syonpark.co.uk

Twickenham Yacht Club

Whether you want to cure a hangover with a dip or simply enjoy the sunshine, Twickenham Yacht Club is hosting an open day for one day only. Swap London’s swimming pools for the river, with the opportunity to try the club’s water-based activities, including sailing, paddleboarding, cruising and yachting. And the best part? It’s all free. There will be food and drinks stalls and buoyancy aids are provided (but you need to be able to swim).

• 11am – 3pm, Sunday 29 June; twickenhamyc.co.uk

Wildlife Photographer of the Year

If you want to escape the sun, head over to the Natural History Museum for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year showcase, where you can experience Earth’s wonders. Saturday is the last day to see this year’s exhibition. Admission is £18 for adults and £10.95 for children.

• Go to nhm.ac.uk

Hackney Depot Flea Weekender

If your wardrobe is in need of an update, the Hackney Depot Flea Weekender is the place for you. Go East Vintage is taking over the former bus garage for the weekend, filling it with the finest vintage vendors. General admission is under a fiver and it’s a great opportunity to rehome some fine pieces

• Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 June, 10am-5pm; eventbrite.co.uk

Walthamstow-on-Sea

If you want to feel the sand between your toes without leaving the confines of London, Big Penny Social in Walthamstow – sorry, Walthamstow-on-Sea – is the place for you. Rental beach huts are available (at an extra cost) as well as great food and a long list of drinks. This beach pop-up is the perfect place to spend a weekend in the sun with friends and family.

• Tickets are available on the website. The beach is open Saturdays and Sundays; bigpennysocial.co.uk