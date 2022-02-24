No 10 lights up with Ukrainian colours as PM says the UK “will not look away”

The front of No 10 was lit up with the colours of Ukraine’s flag. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

No 10 was tonight lit up with the colours of Ukraine’s flag, blue and yellow, to show solidarity with Kiev following Russia’s invasion.

“Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy and the right to choose its own destiny,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a tweet. “We – and the world – cannot allow that freedom to just be snuffed out. We cannot and will not just look away.”

Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy and the right to choose its own destiny.



We – and the world – cannot allow that freedom just to be snuffed out.



We cannot and will not just look away. https://t.co/0PeDIHIdwF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 24, 2022

Johnson’s comments follow a package of economic sanctions the UK Government outlined today to “hobble” the Russian economy, City A.M. reported.

Banning Russian banks from operating in the UK, blocking Russian firms from raising capital and preventing Russian airline Aeroflot from entering the UK airspace are among the sanctions outlined by the Prime Minister.

“We have a clear mission – diplomatically, politically, economically and eventually militarily – this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure.”