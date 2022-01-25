Nine out of ten Londoners can no longer afford the rent

Insurance giant Admiral has warned that nearly nine out of ten Londoners can no longer afford the average cost of rent in the capital.

The demand for rooms to rent is much higher than the available supply, thereby leading to such increases that most Londoners cannot keep up with, the company cited as the main reason.

In London, there are 157 people looking to rent for every 100 available rentals.

In fact, 86.5 per cent of people’s budgets are too low to afford the average cost of rent and 43.4 per cent of rentals in London are out of budget for the average renter, the firm found.

Country-wide, 52.7 per cent of people’s budgets are too low to afford the average rent in the UK with an average rental costing £553 per month in England.

Across the UK, there are 188 people looking for a place to rent per 100 available rentals.

Admiral scrutinised the country’s most popular online room rental websites, analysing over 199,000 advertised rentals to find out where in the UK people are being priced out of the rental market, and where the demand for rental properties far outstrips supply.

Rental prices vs renters’ budgets

The company found that people’s average budget was actually slightly higher than the average price of rent (£559 vs. 549), however more than half (52.7 per cent) of budgets were still too low to afford the average room rental.

In England, 52.7 per cent of people’s budgets are too low to afford the average rental with an average rent of £553 vs. an average budget of £562.

Percentage of budgets below the average rental price
UKEnglandScotlandWales
52.7%52.7%53.3%50.3%

In Bath, 87.9 per cent of people’s budgets (£565) are too low to afford the average rental (£743). London follows very close, with an average rental price of £1,058 vs. an average budget of £860.

Top 10 cities% of budgets below avg. rental priceAverage Budget PriceAverage Rental Price
1Bath87.9%£565£743
2London86.5%£860£1,058
3St Albans73.7%£532£637
4Oxford71.8%£641£738
5Leicester67.9%£411£492
6Cambridge66.1%£631£675
7Aberdeen66.0%£389£437
8Newcastle65.0%£431£450
9Glasgow64.6%£564£567
10Hull60.9%£391£427

In contrast, Bradford is the UK city with the largest proportion of affordable rentals, with an average renting budget of £419 vs. an average rental price of £391.

#Top 10 bottom cities% of budgets below avg. rental priceAverage Budget PriceAverage Rental Price
1Bradford31.2%£419£391
2Wakefield32.2%£412£396
3Bristol33.0%£632£585
4Birmingham34.5%£488£437
5Gloucester37.5%£508£478
6Manchester38.0%£576£528
7Preston38.8%£388£383
8Belfast40.4%£408£355
9Salford42.5%£584£560
10Leeds42.8%£489£477

Renters per advertised rental advertised

The analysis of rental ads in the UK found that the demand for rooms to rent is much higher than the available supply. 

Per 100 rentals across the UK, there are 188 people looking for a place to rent. In London, there are 157 people looking to rent for every 100 available rentals.

LocationMost renters per 100 rentalsLocationFewest renters per 100 rentals
Salford1,076Coventry45
Glasgow998Worcester50
Bristol640Derby57
Edinburgh535Aberdeen58
Cardiff437Liverpool68
Belfast434Chester71
York374Peterborough78
Exeter306Wakefield80
Bath276Leicester80
Manchester263Birmingham82

How does London rank per demographic?

For every 100 available rooms to rent in London, 10.7 are open to renters with pets. That’s the fourth-highest proportion in the UK.

For women wanting to share with other women, London ranks in fifth place with 29.8 for every 100 on the market.

For renters who look for vegetarian-friendly rentals, London is the best option. For vegetarian-friendly rentals, looking for a room in London can save £383 per month.

RankLocationDemographicAverage rental price for demographicAverage rental price in locationPrice DifferenceMore or less than average price of rental?
1LondonVegetarian£675£1,058-£383Less
2BathVegetarian£495£743-£248Less
3OxfordVegetarian£566£738-£172Less
4CambridgeVegetarian£539£675-£136Less
5SalfordVegetarian£432£560-£128Less
6ExeterVegetarian£381£506-£125Less
7YorkVegetarian£412£531-£119Less
8ManchesterVegetarian£430£528-£98Less
9CardiffVegetarian£364£458-£94Less
10SwanseaVegetarian£351£438-£87Less

