Nike still won’t sell England goalkeeper shirt despite Mary Earps’ World Cup heroics

The Nike England Women’s goalkeeper shirt worn by Mary Earps remains unavailable as a replica for fans to buy

Nike has resisted calls to put an England goalkeeper shirt on sale in the near future despite Mary Earps and the Lionesses’ success in reaching the Women’s World Cup final.

The sportswear giant has attracted criticism from fans and players for not producing a replica of Earps’s kit following her World Cup heroics, despite selling a version for the men’s team.

But while Nike said it may do so for future tournaments, it indicated that it has no plans to release an England Women’s goalkeeper kit before then.

“Nike is committed to women’s football and we’re excited by the passion around this year’s tournament and the incredible win by the Lionesses to make it to the final,” it said on Sunday.

“We are proudly offering the best of Nike innovation and services to our federation partners and hundreds of athletes.

“We hear and understand the desire for a retail version of a goalkeeper’s jersey and we are working towards solutions for future tournaments, in partnership with Fifa and the federations.

“The fact that there is a conversation on this topic is testament to the continued passion and energy around the women’s game and we believe that is encouraging.”

Earps starred for England at the Women’s World Cup, saving a penalty in the final defeat to Spain and winning the Golden Glove award for the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

With each game the clamour grew louder for Nike to reverse its stance on not selling a replica Lionesses goalkeeper kit and social media was flooded with calls during the final.

Earps herself has also criticised Nike’s policy, while former players have also weighed in.

The England Women’s outfield shirt and other merchandise proved huge sellers during the Women’s World Cup, with demand spiking 700 per cent on some days.