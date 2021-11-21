Nigel Farage joins celeb message service backed by Kerry Katona and used by Katie Price

Nigel Farage, the former UKIP and Brexit leader, has signed up with the UK’s answer to Cameo as the celebrity messaging market heats up.

Thrillz allows users to book personalised video messages and live experiences with their favourite public figures, with US-based Cameo the market leasder.

Farage, who Thrillz say was the most popular UK content creator on Cameo, joins a roster including Kerry Katona, Katie Price, Basil Brush and Paul Chuckle.

Read more: Nigel Farage has lost his way as voice for the silent majority

Thrillz has raised £1.3m in funding from investors including Kerry Katona since launching last year.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Nigel,” said CEO Anjan Luthra.

Farage’s biography on the site reads: “Outside of London, I get treated as a hero and never have to buy a drink. In London, I need full-time security!”

A short personalised message costs £74, whereas a Farage appearance at a virtual business event runs to £4,500.

Read more: Editorial: Time to up MPs’ pay to attract the best and the brightest (yes, really)