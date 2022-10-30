NHS Trusts back out of working with Bupa over unpaid medical bills

(Photo Illustration by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

At least two NHS Trusts have reportedly backed out of working with medical insurer Bupa over claims of unpaid bills.

The Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust has called in lawyers and is threatening court action over £400,000 worth of private patient’s medical bills, which have gone unpaid, The Sunday Times first reported.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is also understood to have cut ties with the insurer.

Ross Dunworth, the Surrey trust’s finance director and deputy chief executive, told The Sunday Times: “Our negotiations with Bupa are ongoing and we have suspended our work with them in the interim — we hope to come to a resolution shortly.”

Meanwhile, the Oxford University trust is no longer accepting new Bupa patients.

The Financial Conduct Authority has also been in contact with Bupa, according to the report, after claims of massive premiums on customer’s once they become ill.

City A.M. has contacted Bupa for comment.