LV appoints former Bupa chief David Hynam to top job

David Hynam

Insurance giant LV group announced this morning that former Bupa chief executive David Hynam would take over the top job at the firm after the departure of controversial chief Mark Hartigan at the end of this month.

Hartigan announced he would resign from his role as chief of the mutual after a failed attempt last year to sell the firm to US private equity firm Bain Capital. The collapsed sale had sparked calls for his departure from both shareholders and political figures.

In a statement this morning, LV said that Hynam was now the “ideal candidate” to lead the firm and a “truly market-leading chief executive ” who had achieved “record levels of growth” at Bupa.

“David brings with him a track record of hugely successful leadership in the insurance sector, while his extensive experience working with distribution partners, intermediaries and brokers, means he is a perfect fit for LV=’s mutual business model,” said Simon Moore, LV= chair.

He added that Hynam would now lead the firm into “the next exciting phase of its future as part of a resurgent mutual sector”.

The incoming chief Hynam said in a statement his priorities will be to work with the team at LV= to deliver a “true mutual culture” and “realise LV=’s huge distribution potential”.