Employees take six sick days a year to care for loved ones

More than half (51 per cent) of the UK workforce say their career has been impacted by taking on responsibility for different generations of their family’s health and wellbeing, including extra sick days.

The latest Bupa Wellbeing Index data showed that millennial workers, one of the core working demographics, are most affected as 40 per cent of those aged between 25 and 44 say their career has suffered from taking on care responsibilities for parents, grandparents, siblings, and children.

Women noticed an impact on their careers with 35 per cent saying looking after others has stunted career progression. This figure shows worrying concerns for businesses, as millennials are now one of the core workforce demographics.

The findings form part of new research from the Bupa Wellbeing Index (BWI), a landmark survey that uncovers the state of the nation’s health and wellbeing. The latest chapter of the Bupa Wellbeing Index explores the impact of an ageing population and people living longer, with increased multigenerational health responsibilities for those taking the role as primary caregiver in the modern family unit.

Taking sick days

Family caregiving is having a direct impact on the UK workforce as employees are taking time off to look after their loved ones. Millennial workers reported missing an average of six working days each year in sick leave or unpaid leave due to caregiving. Millennials also use six days of annual leave each year to look after family members.

Furthermore, one in seven (14 per cent) respondents have missed work social events due to looking after others, with this figure rising to one in five (20 per cent) millennials. This means that caring responsibilities are not only affecting workforce productivity but also the social and networking aspects that are crucial for career development.

Time spent at work

Life in the workplace is also being impacted, as 14 per cent of people said caregiving impairs their ability to concentrate at work. For millennials, this figure rises to 18 per cent, suggesting that concerns at home could significantly affect their professional performance and contribution to the wider team culture.

Almost half (45 per cent) of workers also reported losing sleep due to worrying about the health and wellbeing of family members, having a knock-on impact on performance within the workplace.

How businesses can help

With employees facing a multitude of challenges outside of work, it’s important for employers to find ways to better support their workforce. Providing staff with tools and guidance for managing their caregiving responsibilities and maintaining their own wellbeing is one of the biggest priorities for workers (68 per cent). This is closely followed by access to private healthcare for them and their family (58 per cent).

When considering the benefits they would most value in looking for a new job, schemes that support caregivers in multigenerational families score highly. Almost a third (31 per cent) are looking for flexible working arrangements, which may help them to better balance their work-life and caring responsibilities. Private healthcare (20 per cent) and private medical insurance (20 per cent) are also important factors for people when looking for a new job.

Carlos Jaureguizar, CEO for Bupa Global, India and UK, said: “We are seeing more organisations come to us seeking broader healthcare support to help keep their people healthy and in the workplace for longer.

“Millennials are a core workforce demographic and vital to the UK economy; they are experienced in the workplace and have years to grow their careers.

“Employers therefore have an important role to play in understanding the pressures this demographic is facing and looking for ways to support their staff so they can thrive in the workplace and succeed in their career.

“At Bupa, we know early intervention saves lives, can support long-term health, and reduce sickness. Through a holistic wellness approach, education, access to services, and a flexible working culture, organisations can benefit in keeping their work forces well for longer.”