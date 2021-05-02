NHS plans vaccine rollout for secondary school children in September

The NHS is drawing up plans to administer Pfizer vaccines to secondary school children from September.

The plans would see pupils aged 12 and over given a first dose of the vaccine when the new school year starts.

The Sunday Times reports that the plans, which have been dubbed as the NHS’ “core planning scenario, will need to be approved by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

When asked about the report by the BBC, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said: “It’s not something we’ve made a decision on.”

A source told the Times: “No decision has been made yet but we are drawing up planning materials for the different scenarios.”

The Pfizer vaccine is being lined up for the vaccine rollout for under-18s as it is the only approved jab that has had trials among children.

Preliminary data from last month’s trial showed there were no cases of coronavirus among fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 children who were given a placebo.

The UK has now administered one dose of the Covid vaccine to 34.4m people, with 14.9m of these also having received the second jab.