NHS hospitals use blockchain technology to track and monitor vaccines

Two NHS hospitals are utilising blockchain technology to track Covid-19 vaccines in a ‘world’s first’ initiative revealed this morning.

Monitoring the storage and supply of the temperature-sensitive vaccine, Everyware and Hedera Hashgraph are working to strengthen record-keeping and data-sharing across the supply chains.

The hospitals, based in Stratford-upon Avon and Warwick, expanded their use of a distributed ledger, a branch of blockchain, to track vaccines and chemotherapy drugs to storage fridges.

Digital asset tracking company Everyware and ledger provider Hedera Hashgraph plan a wider rollout of the new technology as vaccine distribution progresses.

Read more: The vaccine challenge facing emerging markets