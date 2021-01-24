Flat-pack jabs: New London vaccine hub assembled at former Ikea store

A former Ikea store has been transformed into a Covid-19 vaccination centre amid a ramping up of jab facilities in the capital.

Up to 25 new vaccination sites will start offering Covid jabs this week as the NHS accelerates the biggest immunisation programme in its history.

Read more: Astrazeneca delays vaccine delivery to EU by ’60 per cent’

A former Ikea store at the Westfield shopping centre in Stratford and the Francis Crick Institute in King’s Cross are among four new large-scale sites opening in London.

Hornsey Central Neighbourhood Health Centre in Crouch End and Hawks Road Health Clinic in Kingston will also start jabbing thousands of people per week.

The expansion will take the total number of vaccination centres in the capital to 190 by the end of the week. Over half a million life-saving jabs have now been administered to Londoners.

Read more: Vaccine hopes fail to inject consumer confidence during lockdown

“It is testament to the tireless work of NHS staff across the capital that well over half a million vaccinations have already been given, providing safe, effective and well-tested protection against Covid-19 to Londoners in the priority groups,” said Dr Vin Diwakar, medical director for the NHS in London.

“These new centres provide another option for people invited for their jabs, alongside the fantastic work of GPs and pharmacies in London, and we’re opening more sites all the time.”

Read more: Saga to require holidaymakers to get Covid-19 vaccine before travel

People aged 75 and over are now being invited to book their vaccination at one of the centres or at one of more than 20 pharmacy services operating across the capital.

Anyone who does not want or is not able to travel to a vaccination centre can instead be jabbed at a local GP service or hospital hub, when invited.

Read more: NHS hospitals use blockchain technology to track and monitor vaccines