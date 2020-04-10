NHS England has reported 866 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those who have died in England’s hospitals to 8,114.

Those who died were aged between 27 and 100, and 56 of them had no known underlying health condition, it said.

The largest number of hospital deaths was recorded in London, where 249 people have died.

A full update on the number of deaths in the UK will be given later today. As of 5pm yesterday, the death toll stood at 7,978.

The new figures come as the total number of global fatalities approaches 100,000, according to data from US university Johns Hopkins.

According to Public Health Wales, 29 more people have died from the disease in the principality, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 315.

There have also been 10 more deaths in Northern Ireland, according to the country’s health authority.