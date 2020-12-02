NFL poaches World Rugby boss Brett Gosper as it aims to increase its presence in UK and Europe

World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper will leave the governing body next year to run the NFL in Europe and the UK.

Gosper has been in his current role for eight years, during which time he has overseen the staging of two successful World Cups.

The Australian has agreed to become head of Europe and UK for the NFL, where he will be tasked with growing the game overseas.

Read more: NFL London Games: UK director Alistair Kirkwood on cross-Atlantic growth, the Tottenham Stadium and a future franchise

Gosper’s high-profile hiring is a coup for the NFL, which has long been mulling plans to establish a London-based franchise.

“We are tremendously excited to have Brett joining the NFL in such an important role,” said NFL executive vice-president Christopher Halpin.

“The UK has been a core market of investment and growth for the NFL over the last decade, and we believe broader Europe presents a number of similar attractive opportunities to expand the game and our fan base.

“Brett’s exceptional skills and experience make him the ideal leader to build on our momentum and grow the NFL.”

Gosper “ready for a new challenge” with NFL

Former Australia Under-21 international Gosper played for Racing 92 in France while beginning a career in advertising.

He would rise to chief executive of industry giant McCann’s EMEA operation before moving back into rugby in 2012.

Gosper said: “I feel very privileged to have led a great organisation like World Rugby for the best part of a decade, but I am now ready for a new challenge.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the very impressive and ambitious team at the NFL and helping the most valuable and watched sports league in the US win even more hearts in Europe and the UK.”

Gosper’s arrival will increase speculation that the NFL is stepping up plans to put down more roots in the UK.

The league began staging annual games in London in 2007 and now holds four a year there.

A mooted London franchise has previously been said to be pencilled in for 2022.