NFL 2025 London Games: Jets, Browns and Jaguars heading to capital

The New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars will play in London on next year’s NFL London Games series.

The New York Jets return to the capital a year on from their 23-17 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Browns return to London for the first time since 2017, when they lost 33-16 to the Vikings at Twickenham, now Allianz Satdium.

These two teams will play as yet unnamed opponents at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jags, owned by Fulham owner Shahid Khan, will return for their 14th game in London, at Wembley Stadium, as part of a commitment to the capital that’s lasted a number of years.

“We look forward to welcoming the Jets, Browns and Jaguars to London as part of the 2025 NFL International Games,” said NFL UK & Ireland General Manager Henry Hodgson.

“This season will see us surpass 40 regular season games in the capital, a testament to the role the UK has played in growing the game globally.

“The London games are a continued catalyst for year-round fan engagement and we are focused on serving our 15m fans, reaching new communities and driving growth in flag football participation, which now sees over 100,000 young people play the game.”

New York Jets president Hymie Elhai said: “We are excited to bring the unique and entertaining atmosphere of a New York Jets home game to London as part of the 2025 NFL International Games.

“It is another great opportunity for our organisation to build upon our brand and fandom in the UK which we have enjoyed cultivating the last few years. The success of the NFL’s international games speaks directly to the sport’s increasing global reach, and we are proud to continue as ambassadors of the game.”



