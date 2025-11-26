‘Next-level unprofessional’ cup draw adds to club concerns over WSL

Influencer GK Barry carried out the League Cup draw live on TikTok

Women’s Super League chiefs are facing widespread discontent over their handling of the professional game following a shambolic League Cup draw live-streamed on TikTok.

It is understood that at least four clubs were unhappy with the draw, which was performed by influencer GK Barry and described to City AM by one witness as “next-level unprofessional”.

Serious questions have been raised about whether Tuesday evening’s draw should be invalidated after Barry re-drew one of the balls after dropping one back into the bag.

“Am I allowed to do that? Oh well, too late,” Barry quipped on the stream to her co-host, Portsmouth player Ella Rutherford, clips of which have been circulated on social media.

Barry raised more eyebrows by saying “what do we think of Tottenham?” – a chant popular with rival fans which has the punchline “shit” – after drawing Spurs to face Manchester United.

She also riled clubs by joking “spank for luck” after swinging the draw bag against her rear and saying “I don’t know what that means” when Chelsea were drawn to play away.

WSL Football has apologised to Tottenham for Barry’s comments and insist that the League Cup draw was valid as an adjudicator confirmed that the ball dropped back into the bag was the same as the one re-drawn.

Tottenham have requested full footage of the stream, a recording of which has not been published on the WSL’s TikTok account. It is understood discussions are ongoing.

Pressure on WSL over interviews and audience

The episode is just the latest to dent the faith of some clubs in the way WSL Football is managing the game at a pivotal stage as it looks to build on the success of the Lionesses.

Introduction of in-game interviews with managers was pushed through this season despite some vocal objections from clubs.

Manchester United head coach Marc Skinner this month blamed one such interview for leaving him unable to prevent opponents Manchester City from scoring a goal.

It also comes amid concerns at TV viewing figures for the WSL after it emerged that Arsenal’s clash with Chelsea this month drew just 71,000 and flatlining attendances.

WSL insiders are understood to see the TikTok livestream as a trial that was worth doing given the competition’s near-1m following on the platform. Barry herself has 3.6m followers.

They recognise that not all aspects of the experiment landed as hoped but that it was an attempt to try something new and learnings would be taken from it.

WSL Football took over the running of the women’s professional game from the Football Association last year, with a remit to attract investment and grow fandom.

Since then the organisation, led by CEO Nikki Doucet, has cemented the top division’s status as the most commercially successful league in the women’s club game.

It is understood that some clubs lack faith in operations but do not know how to take their concerns further over what they see as a lack of accountability at WSL Football.