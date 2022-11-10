Next boss laments not getting ‘Brexit I wanted’ and calls for migration changes to fill staff shortages

The CEO of Next has implored ministers to ease rules for overseas workers wanting to come to the UK and said he did not get “the Brexit I wanted.”

Lord Simon Wolfson reiterated previous pleas for the government to make it easier for workers to move to the UK to plug staff shortages across the economy.

In an interview with the BBC, the Conservative peer and Brexit-backer said businesses were in desperate need of labour from abroad.

“We have got people queuing up to come to this country to pick crops that are rotting in fields, to work in warehouses that otherwise wouldn’t be operable, and we’re not letting them in,” he said.

More to follow…