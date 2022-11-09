Made.com enters administration and sells brand and website to Next

Made.com chief executive Philippe Chainieux. The company has entered administration.

Struggling furniture retailer Made.com, which employs around 600 people, has entered administration and sold its brand, website and intellectual property to Next, the business announced this morning.

London-listed Made.com said its operating subsidiary MDL had appointed administrators PwC to sell its other assets and pay off its debts.

Made chair Susanne Given said: “Having run an extensive process to secure the future of the business, we are deeply disappointed that we have reached this point and how it will affect all our stakeholders, including employees, customers, suppliers and shareholders.

“We appreciate and deeply regret the frustration that MDL going into administration will have caused for everyone.”