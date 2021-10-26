News platform Novara booted off Youtube

Novara Media’s Youtube channel has been deleted without warning or explanation, the media site tweeted this morning.

Novara is one of the top 50 watched news and politics channels, and they regularly feature politicians, human rights campaigners and scientists.

As an independent media organisation, they cover issues such as the “crisis of capitalism”, racism and climate change, tweeting in their official statement: “we play an important public service role”.

Their stated goal is to tell stories and provide analysis on political uncertainties, with a clear intention to feed back into political action.

The media channel also have regulation from IMPRESS in the UK, ensuring their stories are accurate.

This decision by Youtube sits in the wider debate of whether authorities should start regulating social media platforms, or whether there should be some form of self-regulation on the platforms.

An insider has commented: “People concerned about Freedom of Expression will argue that this is what the Online Safety Bill will bring, but ironically the Bill allows Ofcom to bring transparency to decisions like these and potential recourse for publishers.”

Novara have called on Youtube to reinstate their account, who are yet to respond to the backlash.