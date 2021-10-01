'Your move, Mark': After YouTube ban Facebook becomes primary anti-vaxx platform in the world

As YouTube cracks down on anti-vax content, an activisit group has warned Facebook is now the main platform for spreading and sharing anti-Covid vaccine messages.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate, which exposes accounts of individuals that share and spread anti-vaccine content circulating on social media, has called on Facebook to follow YouTube’s latest crackdown.

The Alphabet-owned video platform said yesterday it will remove all anti-vaccine videos from its site.

“This is a welcome move and there is more to do by YouTube. This is good news but not mission accomplished,” said Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

“Anti-vaxxers have used social media platforms with impunity for far too long, risking the lives of millions, if not billions, of people around the world,” he added..

“Right now, there are people gasping for breath in ICUs because they were targeted with propaganda that convinced them that vaccines would do them more harm than Covid would. Many of them will not live,”

“Facebook is now isolated as the primary Big Tech superspreader of misinformation about vaccines. The ball is now in their court. Your move, Mark,” Ahmed concluded.