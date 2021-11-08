Newcastle United announce Eddie Howe as their new head coach

Newcastle United have today announced the appointment of Eddie Howe as their head coach.

The club, who were last month purchased by a Saudi Arabian-led consortium, had been looking for a head coach since they sacked Steve Bruce in October.

On his appointment, Howe said: “It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start woking with the players.

“I would like to thank the club’s owners for this opportunity and thank the club’s supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together.”

Newcastle were bought for £305m, largely down to the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The PIF is run by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmen of Saudi Arabia, and were allowed a controlling stake in the Magpies despite the country accused of human rights breaches – including the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We have been incredibly impressed by Eddie through what has been a rigorous recruitment process,” said co-owner Amanda Staveley. “As well as his obvious achievements with AFC Bournemouth, where he had a transformational impact, he is a passionate and dynamic coach who has clear ideas about taking this team and club forward.

“He is a great fit for what we are trying to build here. We are delighted to welcome Eddie and his staff to St. James’ Park and very much look forward to working together towards our collective ambitions.”

The 43-year-old head coach left AFC Bournemouth last summer having led the side through the divisions and coached the Cherries during a five year spell in the Premier League.

Newcastle United currently sit in 19th in the Premier League table, in the relegation zone and five points from safety.

The Magpies are yet to win a game this season and have five points from a possible 33.