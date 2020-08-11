New Zealand records first coronavirus outbreak in 102 days

New Zealand has recorded its first locally transmitted coronavirus cases in 102 days.

Four positive coronavirus tests have been reported in one family from an unknown source.

Read more: New Zealand reports two new coronavirus cases who flew in from London

The only positive cases New Zealand had recorded in the past 102 days had been in quarantine facilities from people coming from overseas.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a temporary lockdown would be implemented in Auckland to allow health officials to “assess the situation”.

“We are asking people in Auckland to stay home to stop the spread,” she said.

“Act as if you have Covid, and as if the people around you have Covid.”

More to follow.