New review will consider allowing black cabs through City’s Bank junction 24/7

Only buses, cyclists and pedestrians have been allowed on the busy Square Mile junction from 7am to 7pm on weekdays since 2017.

The City of London Corporation will launch a review into whether it should lift restrictions on black cabs and other drivers crossing through Bank junction on weekdays.

The local authority’s Court of Common Council – consisting of 100 councillors and 25 aldermen – today voted to launch a review into “the nature and timing of current motor traffic timing restrictions at Bank junction” in what could lead to a reversal of policy.

There has been a push in particular for the City of London Corporation to allow black cabs back into Bank junction to reverse a decline in the number of taxis.

Alderman Tim Hailes put forward a motion to allow black cabs to operate through Bank junction 24/7 to the Court of Common Council, however his proposal was amended to only encompass a wider review.

The court agreed that the local authority’s transport committee should “present its recommendation” about Bank junction “to this Honourable Court as soon as practicable”.

The Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association – the capital’s black cab lobby – has been a vocal opponent of the current Bank junction restrictions.

The association says “granting taxis access to the junction is unlikely to significantly impact traffic flows as there is a finite number of taxis operating in London at any given time”.