City of London Corp to decide whether to let black cabs back to Bank junction

Under the local authority’s current rules, only buses and cyclists are allowed to cross the Bank junction between 7am and 7pm on weekdays.

A motion to allow black cabs to cross through Bank junction 24/7 will be reviewed by the City of London Corporation today.

Under the local authority’s current rules, only buses and cyclists are allowed to cross the busy City junction between 7am and 7pm on weekdays.

Read more Exclusive: Sanctioned Russian bank to vote in City of London Corporation election

A motion brought forward by alderman Tim Hailes, and signed by 45 members of the Corporation, proposes that this rule be changed to allow black cabs to operate at all times through Bank junction to give people more transport options in the Square Mile.

There are concerns the current policy, brought in by the City of London Corporation in 2017, is contributing to the decline of taxis in the City.

Hailes told City A.M.: “Nothing we are proposing is designed in any way undermine the pedestrian and cycling work which we all support.”

The local authority’s Court of Common Council – a meeting of all 100 councillors and 25 aldermen – will vote on Haile’s proposal this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation said: “The motion will be discussed and debated in the normal way amongst elected members of the Court of Common Council.”