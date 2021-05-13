New man at CEX.IO to head up financial crime department

Leading international crypto exchange CEX.IO has brought in Mark Taylor as its new Head of Financial Crime.

Leveraging extensive law enforcement, compliance, and risk management expertise, Mark will be responsible for assisting CEX.IO in combating financial crime and cooperating with the regulators.

Mark joins the company with hands-on experience fighting crime within specialised units in law enforcement, after previous roles at the global payments provider Payoneer and the multi-jurisdictional financial services organization STM Group.

From Head of EU Compliance and Money Laundering Reporting Officer to Director of Enterprise Risk, Mark served in multiple key positions at Payoneer. Among other achievements, he established excellent relationships with regulators, greatly improved the efficiency of AML/CFT processes within the company, and even received a letter of gratitude from Gibraltar’s Minister of Finance for assistance with the Moneyval report.

At CEX.IO, Mark will be responsible for implementing anti-fraud and anti-money laundering programs. He will also assist the company with various compliance processes, such as working closely with regulators to register CEX.IO as a digital asset business with the UK’s FCA and other regulatory bodies worldwide.

Frontline of financial crime

“As criminals and organised crime groups are continuously embracing new ways to move funds globally, the cryptocurrency space finds itself at the frontline of financial crime,” said Mark.

“CEX.IO did an excellent job on building a highly secure ecosystem, and I’m thrilled to join the team and support their journey to combat financial crime while keeping customers safe from external threats.”.

CEX.IO executive director Konstantin Anissimov said he was excited to welcome an experienced figure to the role of heading up the company’s financial crime department.

“His extensive experience in the areas of law enforcement, compliance, and risk management brings exceptional value to our company,” he said.

“As our dedicated financial crime and compliance team expands, Mark will have an important role in the company’s growth. He will be keeping executive management up to date on the best practices and the practical application of CEX.IO’s anti-financial crime program.”

With more than seven years of market experience, CEX.IO is a leading international cryptocurrency exchange serving more than four million retail and institutional clients worldwide. In addition to a DLT license at Gibraltar’s GFSC and a Money Services Businesses (MSB) registration from the US’ FinCEN along with 31 Money Transmitter Licences, CEX.IO also secured a temporary registration with the UK’s FCA.