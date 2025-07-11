New Corvette E-Ray is a bargain supercar – now on sale in the UK

The electrified Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is heading to the UK later this year, and it will be sold in right-hand drive.

Officially unveiled at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the E-Ray’s hybrid powertrain makes it the quickest production Corvette to arrive on British shores.

Combining all-American V8 muscle with cutting-edge electric tech, the E-Ray promises huge performance with the assurance of all-wheel-drive traction.

Available in both coupe and convertible body styles, orders for the Corvette E-Ray can be placed now. The first deliveries are expected in September 2025.

Lightning-fast performance

A 161hp electric motor is mounted on the front axle, creating this Corvette’s electric all-wheel-drive (eAWD) capability.

Adding together both powertrains results in a supercar-rivalling 643hp, and means the E-Ray can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 2.9 seconds. Top speed is 180mph.

Power for the electric front axle comes from a 1.9kWh battery pack, which is mounted behind the driver and passenger. Charging via regenerative braking removes the need to plug in the Corvette to an electricity supply.

An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic with paddles is the only gearbox available.

Corvettes cruise suburbia in silence

The electric motor allows the Corvette E-Ray to start and drive away in ‘Stealth Mode’. So you can leave early without waking your neighbours with the rumble of V8 thunder.

Fully electric driving is possible for up to four miles, with a maximum speed of 44mph. Above this, or once the battery is depleted, the E-Ray’s engine will automatically burst into life.

Each of the Corvette’s six driving modes tailors the amount of assistance supplied by the front motor. The eAWD works with the traction control to optimise performance and stability, too.

An E-Ray Performance App on the Corvette’s recently updated infotainment system allows drivers to manage the battery charge level and monitor the car’s performance.

Corvettes are not just for drag racing

Proving that the E-Ray is about more than just straight-line performance, the standard spec includes Chevrolet’s Magnetic Ride Control suspension. It also uses powerful Brembo brakes with carbon-ceramic discs.

Using the same widened body as the high-performance Corvette Z06, the E-Ray comes fitted with 20-inch alloy wheels at the front and 21-inch rims at the rear.

Four wheel designs will be available, including the option of carbon fibre wheels that save a total of 18.5kg in unsprung weight.

Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season 4 tyres are standard, but customers can choose stickier Pilot Sport 4S rubber as part of an optional performance package.

Ready to roll from September

Buyers can select from 10 different exterior colours for their Corvette, including bold hues such as Hysteria Purple and Competition Yellow. Multiple interior trim combinations are offered as well.

Following the E-Ray’s debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, customers can place orders through one of the four dedicated Corvette dealerships in the UK.

Prices for the E-Ray Coupe will start from £153,440, with the convertible version priced at £159,230. It makes the Corvette look something of a bargain, given the supercar-baiting performance on offer.

We can only hope that the incredible 1,064hp Corvette ZR1 is the next model to cross the Atlantic…

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research