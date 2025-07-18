New Bonnie Blue documentary includes footage from her controversial sex stunt

Bonnie Blue, who slept with over 1,000 men in one day, is the subject of a new Channel 4 documentary

It was the tabloid story of 2024 when OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue declared that she’d slept with over 1,000 people in 12 hours.

Her stunt instigated a conversation around whether 26-year-old Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was carving a new path for feminism or destroying the one that had been laid out for her.

1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday 29 July at 10pm and will explore the life of Blue around the time of the stunt and in the months following. It also features behind the scenes footage from the infamous event.

Press material says: “This resulting documentary goes behind the headlines, clickbait and ragebait to discover what life’s really like in Bonnie’s wild orbit, how she got here and what’s really going on behind those steely blue eyes.

“The film sensitively explores the central question polarising debate about her: Is she a “dangerous predator”, pandering to male fantasies and perpetuating the patriarchy? Or an empowered, sex positive, businesswoman having the last laugh?”

Director Victoria Silver added: “Bonnie Blue refuses to conform to public opinion and lives life by her own rules. At a time when factual TV is awash with retrospective stories, I wanted to capture the energy of a live and evolving story, with a woman at the heart of it who’s living her life in such a bold way.”

Channel 4‘s Commissioning Editor Tim Hancock said the documentary includes “incredible access” to a story “at the edges of modern morality” that will leave the audience “questioning their own presumptions” about one of the UK’s most polarising people.

In June of this year, Blue announced she would be running a “petting zoo” event with the aim of allowing 2,000 men to have sex with her. She hoped to be tied up in a glass box for the stunt, which reportedly had her banned from OnlyFans on the grounds of it violating their policy against “extreme challenges.”