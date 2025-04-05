The economics of Bonnie Blue

Onlyfans star Bonnie Blue’s shocking stunts are an inevitable result of an attention economy where eyeballs equal cash, says Albie Amancona

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue — real name Tia Emma Billinger — has become a global media phenomenon. After reportedly having sex with over 1,000 men in 12 hours, the 25-year-old recently marked the occasion by purchasing her first supercar — a fitting symbol of the millions she now earns through Onlyfans. With monthly earnings exceeding $1m (£800,000), Blue is no longer simply an adult performer – she is a case study in how sex, controversy and money collide in today’s digital economy.

Since launching on Onlyfans, Blue — alongside her former friend Lily Phillips – has mastered the modern media playbook: create viral moments, lean unapologetically into controversy and monetise every click. Their content is defined by numbers – not just what they do, but how many people they do it with and how old they are.

Their marketing often leans heavily on controversy, frequently referencing ‘barely legal’ collaborators – many of whom are superfans – creating a parasocial loop that turns casual viewers into loyal subscribers. In effect, Blue and Phillips are already monetising their superfans in ways that even tech giants like Spotify are still only piloting with initiatives like its upcoming ‘Music Pro’ subscription tier.

In many ways, Blue and Phillips are this generation’s Britney Spears or Kim Kardashian — women who have turned scandal and public fascination into lucrative business empires. Where Spears and Kardashian thrived in a media landscape hungry for controversy, Blue and Phillips operate in an algorithm-driven attention economy designed to reward those who stir the most reaction. Love them or loathe them, simply by watching, sharing or commenting, we’re all feeding the machine.

Blue’s numbers are staggering: tens of millions in subscription revenue, over 600,000 followers across Instagram accounts and millions of Tiktok views. But her real reach extends well beyond her own platforms. Mailonline, ITV, GB News, Fox, The Times of India and countless others have run stories about her – while viral clips circulate almost daily across Tiktok, X (formerly Twitter), Youtube, and Instagram. Whether it’s a new record, a shocking soundbite or a prime-time TV interview, Blue is a guaranteed headline.

The scale of the digital sex economy is impossible to ignore. Pornhub’s 2023 Year in Review reported 115m daily visits to its site. Onlyfans generated $5.6bn in revenue last year, paying creators $4.5bn. Tiktok now boasts over 1.5bn global users – proof that platforms monetising sex, controversy and spectacle are not fringe, but central to modern media.

Visibility is invaluable

For media companies operating on increasingly squeezed margins, this visibility is invaluable. Whether it’s a legacy newspaper, a digital outlet or a streaming platform, the equation is simple: Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips = eyeballs = revenue. Sex sells. Controversy clicks. Every view converts into ad impressions or subscriber retention – exactly what businesses battling falling print sales, shrinking TV audiences and maturing streaming markets need.

Onlyfans is the most explicit version of this model – a platform built on user generated content, sticky subscribers (in more ways than one) and recurring revenue. But the dynamic extends across every corner of the media and tech landscape. Every stitched Tiktok, every YouTube reaction, every viral headline serves the same purpose: feeding Meta, X, Bytedance, Google and the broader digital economy of attention.

Institutional capital – from asset managers to global pension funds – is heavily exposed to companies like Meta, Bytedance, and Google. Whether we realise it or not, we’re all buying what Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips are selling – whether or not we subscribe

And here’s the uncomfortable truth: the same investors profiting from this ecosystem are the ones managing our pension pots. Institutional capital – from asset managers to global pension funds – is heavily exposed to companies like Meta, Bytedance, and Google. Whether we realise it or not, we’re all buying what Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips are selling – whether or not we subscribe.

Onlyfans markets this as empowerment – but, like much of the digital attention economy, the reality can veer uncomfortably close to exploitation. And the same might be said for the entire media ecosystem – creators, customers and capital alike.

Ultimately, Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips are not accidents. They are the natural, inevitable products of a system that rewards attention above all else. Their success fuels an economy where controversy equals clicks, clicks equal views, and views equal revenue.

And in an attention economy with no brakes, there is always a next. Blue has already vowed to double her record by sleeping with 2,000 men in 25 hours and invited fellow influencers to join her in. And it may have to go further. What worries me is what – or who – comes next.

Albie Amankona is a broadcaster across all the major UK networks and a financial analyst specialising in technology, media and telecoms.