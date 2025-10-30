New 1,200-home neighbourhood unveiled in Elizabeth Line-linked Southall

Quarter Yards will deliver 1,273 new homes in Southall

A new 1,200-home neighbourhood has been unveiled in Southall as the city continues to expand out along the Elizabeth line.

Quarter Yards will deliver 1,273 new homes and over 105,000 sq ft of commercial space.

Marcus Blake, managing director at one of the developers, St George, said he has seen “strong demand” for housing in the new area, driven by its transport links and amenity-rich space.

The new development forms part of an 88-acre regeneration of Southall called The Green Quarter, and is being overseen by FTSE100 housebuilder Berkeley.

“As our vision for the [new] high street tales shape, we’re excited to reveal the fantastic mix of shops, cafes and restaurants that will make this neighbourhood truly come alive,” Blake added.

Elizabeth line draws in home construction

The construction of the Elizabeth line, which reaches out to Reading, Heathrow and Romford, has caused a boost in construction – and rents – for areas now well-connected to central London.

It has approximately 800,000 passengers every day on its busiest days and has had over 600m total passenger journeys since opening in May 2022.

In some locations, prices have risen by more than 70 per cent as demand soars, according to lettings software firm Goodlord.

“When new transport connections open up, there is always a surge of demand from renters looking to snap up cheaper rents in newly well-connected areas,” Oli Sherlock, managing director of insurance for Goodlord, has said.

Slough, Maidenhead and Reading have all seen a boost in construction, particularly first-time-buyer friendly homes.

Even John Lewis has capitalised on the boom, with plans to transform one of its disused warehouses in Reading into an £80m residential complex featuring more than 200 rental units.

There’s been a boost in office construction around the purple line too, with around 90 per cent of Great Portland Estates’ portfolio now within walking distance of the Elizabeth Line.