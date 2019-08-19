Netflix snaps up Uxbridge production space in latest UK push

Netflix has signed a deal to rent out production space in Uxbridge, just weeks after it unveiled its new UK hub at Shepperton Studios.



City A.M. understands that the US streaming giant is set to take a 134,000 square feet unit called UX1 in an industrial park in west London as part of a 10-year agreement.

The move comes just over a month after Netflix announced it will open a huge production hub in the iconic Shepperton Studios in Surrey.



The Silicon Valley firm has said the move marks its commitment to the UK, following a string of hit shows produced in Britain, including Sex Education and The Crown.



It is understood the Uxbridge deal, first reported by the Evening Standard, was signed with Aviva Investors, which carried out a £33m development project on UX1 and a neighbouring unit.



Aviva confirmed the letting, but declined to comment on the occupiers.



Alastair Wakefield, associate director of real estate at Aviva said: “Demand continues to be strong in the industrial and logistics sector across west London and the south east.”



The new production space will come as a further fillip for the UK’s creative industries, as producers look to tap into British talent.

Netflix is also facing increased pressure to ramp up its output of original films and TV shows, as competitors including Disney, Apple and NBC Universal prepare to launch rival streaming services.



Colliers International and JLL acted as advisers on the deal.

