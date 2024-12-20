Netflix and FIFA sign landmark TV rights deal for Women’s World Cup

Spain beat England 1-0 in the final of the women’s world cup in 2023.

Netflix has gained exclusive rights for the 2027 and 2031 Women’s World Cup in the United States, in what FIFA described as a landmark deal for women’s football.

The tournament will be the first competition to be acquired in full by Netflix, as the streaming giant looks to expand its sporting coverage.

Every live match is covered by the deal, which covers all languages and will include “top-tier talent” poised to feature in a dual telecast for both English and Spanish-language broadcasts in the UK, FIFA said in a statement.

Netflix will also produce an exclusive documentary series on the female game in the lead-up to both World Cup’s.

“This agreement sends a strong message about the real value of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the global women’s game,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

Infantino described the deal as a “landmark moment for sports media rights,” adding Netflix had shown a “very strong level of commitment to growing women’s football.”

“Our record-breaking success with Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor demonstrated the massive appetite for women’s sports and live programming,” saod Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria.

“I’ve seen the fandom for the FIFA Women’s World Cup grow tremendously—from the electric atmosphere in France in 2019, and most recently, the incredible energy across Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

“Bringing this iconic tournament to Netflix is not just about streaming matches—it’s about celebrating the players, the culture, and the passion driving the global rise of women’s sports.”

FIFA may use the Netflix deal to leverage talks with European broadcasters. The BBC and ITV have shared the rights to tournament over the last few years.