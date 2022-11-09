Net zero is important to most businesses, but few track supply chain emissions, finds Deloitte

Net zero is continuing to fall to the bottom of the priority list for most organisations in the UK despite glowing pledges, according to a report by Deloitte today.

Just a quarter of public and private sector bodies track emissions across their supply chain, also known as scope 3 emissions, the report in collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply found.

The majority of organisations urge that carbon management is important to them in the push for net zero by 2050, the report added, but few are tracking their own impact.

While closely monitoring supply chains can help alert unnecessary emissions and fuel wastage, by detecting the most efficient shipping routes overseas for example, it can also help organisations feel more resilient when it comes to supply chain disruptions.

“Organisations recognise the need for better visibility and in some cases restructuring of their supply chains, and it is important that industries and businesses work together and learn from each other to drive progress,” partner and UK head of procurement consulting at Deloitte, Kathryn Thompson, said.