Nestlé reveals £150m plans to transform major UK site

Nestlé is spending over £150m to upgrade one of its major UK sites.

Nestlé has revealed plans to invest more than £150m to transform one of its major sites in the UK.

The giant is to upgrade its Nestlé Purina Petcare factory in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, home to pet food brands including Felix, Gourmet and Winalot.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2025 and will include upgrading existing production lines with modern technology and machinery, a re-vamp of facilities for the factory’s 600 workers and initiatives to improve energy efficiency and to help reduce carbon emissions over the coming years.

Nestlé added that the move will allow it to recruit 40 new employees.

Read more Hotel Chocolat names new CEO as expansion effort takes shape following £534m takeover by Mars

Nestlé factory will be ‘fit for a bright future’

Richard Watson, CEO of Nestlé UK & Ireland, said: “We are very proud of our British manufacturing network with around 3,500 people employed in factory-based roles across the UK.

“This investment reflects the great work being done by our teams to position the UK as a market with significant manufacturing expertise and capability and where targeted investment, like the upgrades at Wisbech, can contribute to the growth of our business here and around the world.”

Jez McInerney, Nestlé Purina’s Wisbech factory manager, added: “Purina is committed to creating top quality nutrition for the nation’s pets – but it’s certainly not all we do.

“We work tirelessly to do more of what matters beyond the bowl as well, for pets, for the people who love them and the planet. None of this would be possible without the fantastic work of the project team and everyone who’s based here in Wisbech.

“We’re delighted to have secured this large-scale investment, to ensure our site is best-in-class and fit for a bright future.”

Nestlé UK and Ireland has said it has invested more than £650m in its UK factories over the past decade, including recent upgrades in York, Halifax and Buxton.