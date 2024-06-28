Nespresso and Change Please unveil week-long immersive exhibit dedicated to homelessness awareness

Nespresso UK&I CEO Anna Lundstrom, and CEO of Change Please, Cemal Ezal OBE (Photo credit: Nespresso UK)

A week-long immersive experience at Outernet London was launched today to raise awareness of homelessness in partnership with Nespresso UK & ROI and social enterprise Change Please.

The exhibit, which is meant to address “the stigma” around homelessness, will include various visuals and audio perspectives of how it feels to be homeless.

It is in celebration of Nespresso’s partnership with Change Please, a social enterprise dedicated to using coffee to change lives.

Anna Lundstrom, chief executive of Nespresso UK & ROI, said: “Outernet London’s world-leading exhibition is the perfect place to launch our partnership and we are extremely proud to play our part in supporting Change Please to help build understanding around these important societal issues.

“Together, we can raise awareness of the brilliant work that Change Please delivers within UK communities. By harnessing coffee as a force for good, change is truly possible.”

Cemal Ezel, founder and chief executive of Change Please, said the campaign is a “remarkable opportunity” to share and highlight its mission.

“We are deeply grateful for this partnership, which allows us to spotlight this critical issue on a grand scale,” Ezel said.

“Our hope is that this campaign inspires everyone to join our movement and contribute, whether in big or small ways, to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Homelessness is something that can affect everyone and it takes us all to be part of the solution,” he added.