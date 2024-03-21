Nespresso challenges Pret and Starbucks opening cafe near Liverpool Street station

Nespresso will open its first ever cafe near Liverpool Street station, joining the likes of Pret A Manger, Starbucks and Costa to help caffeinate customers on the go.

Nespresso has opened its first cafe near Liverpool Street station, joining the likes of Pret A Manger, Starbucks and Costa in the coffee-to-go market.

The coffee capsule brand, promoted by George Clooney, opened its first ‘Nespresso Bar’ today on Old Broad Street near the busy London transport hub.

A similar idea was floated by the business around five years ago but it failed to take flight

Coffee is a £19bn industry in the UK, and the on-the-go market is highly competitive.

Its relatively affordable price point has meant customers have continued to treat themselves to a cup amid the cost of living crisis.

Nespresso said some 80 per cent of coffee drinkers visit a coffee shop at least once a week in the UK and over 12.8 billion cups of coffee were consumed outside the home last year.

A hot latte at its new Liverpool Street will cost around £4.15, a similar price to Pret and Starbucks.

Nespresso opened two sit-down cafes in Bank and Soho between 2016-17, however they closed before the pandemic as the firm turned its focus to its retail stores.

Anna Lundstrom, chief executive at Nespresso UK and ROI, said: “The on-the-go coffee experience is now an intrinsic part of the UK community, with 11 million of us visiting coffee shops across the country every day.

“The Nespresso Bar represents an exciting opportunity to reach new customers in a new way; with an elevated customer experience combined with the joy of coffee discovery.”

Nespresso is a subsidiary of Nestle, the Swiss manufacturing giant which makes everything from Kitkat chocolate bars and Purina to cat food.