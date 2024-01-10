The Boys In The Boat review: George Clooney flops again

Star rating: ★★☆ ☆☆ George Clooney steps behind the camera to adapt the true story of the University of Washington rowing crew that raced for the US at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. Specifically, The Boys In The Boat follows Joe Rantz (Callum Turner), a working-class kid from a broken home looking to defy the odds in an elitist sport.

It’s difficult to know how, or why, Clooney became such a dreary director. Having helmed taught political thrillers like Good Night and Good Luck in the 2000s, in the last decade his directing efforts have been as disastrous as his starring roles, with films such as Suburbicon and The Midnight Sky disappearing without a trace. This tale follows suit, not because it’s terrible but because it’s dull. There’s no sense of who these boys are, and the underdog story is too familiar to be engaging. There are many Frank Capra-like flourishes in Clooney’s storytelling, making for cosy viewing as softly lit romances blossom. For such a fascinating real-life achievement, however, there’s little grit to be found.

British star Turner is earnest enough in the lead, revealing little of himself but fitting perfectly in a movie that isn’t big on introspection. Other bright spots come in the form of a brief appearance from Jyuddah Jaymes as Jesse Owens, the icon of that Olympics who reminds the team that America is as unwelcoming to him as Germany. Joel Edgerton, as always, is solid as the team’s coach, a character that could have been more complex given the abilities of the actor playing him.

The Boys In The Boat aims for the kind of nostalgic sentiment that made films like Field of Dreams and A League of Their Own hits in the 90s. However, a sterner examination of history would have made for a more entertaining journey.

The Boys In The Boat is in cinemas from 12th January.