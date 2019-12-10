Neil Woodford shuts offices as investment business winds down

Neil Woodford’s investment company has moved out of its Oxfordshire offices as the business continues the process of closing down.



Former star stockpicker Woodford announced that he was shutting down Woodford Investment Management in October, following a dramatic fall from grace that had seen his flagship fund frozen for several months.

The business had been based in an business park on the outskirts of Oxford since it launched in 2014, but its registered address on Companies House was today updated to a mail-handling company in Holborn, London.



Woodford Investment Management employed around 60 staff at its peak, but has been operating on a skeleton workforce since Woodford’s empire collapsed in October.



The company is preparing to hand over the portfolios of its three funds to new managers or liquidators.



Blackrock and Park Hill have been appointed to liquidate the flagship Equity Income Fund’s holdings, while Schroders will take over the running of the listed Patient Capital Trust.

The final fate of its smallest fund, the Income Focus Fund, is yet to be decided. Administrators Link delayed the decision on its fate last week, and has said it is in the “final stages” of deciding the fund’s future.



Woodford declined to comment on the closure.

