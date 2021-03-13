Nearly 50,000 businesses register for rapid Covid tests for staff to return to work

Almost 50,000 businesses in the UK have registered to take part in the government’s free workplace testing programme, which will see rapid Covid tests used to return staff to the workplace.

The health secretary welcomed the “fantastic” news. adding that it marked “a huge step forward in getting businesses back on their feet and helping to keep people safe”.

“With around one in three people with the virus not having symptoms, regular testing is essential to bearing down on the virus and identify new variants of concern as we work towards restoring normal life,” said Matt Hancock.

Rapid Covid tests, also known as lateral flow tests, can provide results within 30 minutes. Despite previous concerns over their efficacy, NHS Test and Trace analysis published earlier this week suggested the tests have a specificity of at least 99.9 per cent.

More than 48,000 businesses have registered their interest in the scheme so far, including over 9,000 that have already completed the the sign-up process.

Businesses have until 31 March to register for the programme, and can apply even if they are not currently open or are not able to start using the tests straight away.

Companies of any size including those with fewer than 50 employees — can sign up to offer workplace testing, which will remain free until the end of June.

Industry leaders have started to plot paving the way for the return of staff to the office, with current “stay at home” orders due to expire on 29 March under the Prime Minister’s roadmap for leaving lockdown.

Data released yesterday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that around half of working adults reported returning to their workplace last week.

Around 38 per cent of people in the UK have travelled into work every day in the past seven days, according to the ONS.

Several large firms including John Lewis have already launched in-store testing to ensure staff are fit for work.

In December, the company launched rapid Covid tests at 40 partnership locations in England, including Waitrose and John Lewis supply chain sites, customer fulfilment centres, textiles factories and selected shops.

Other businesses have taken a tougher stance on ensuring staff are fit to return to work once restrictions are eased.

Pimlico Plumbers boss Charlie Mullins told City A.M. earlier this year he was drawing up plans to introduce mandatory vaccine requirements for staff as he became the first business leader to announce a so-called “no jab, no job” policy.