Nearly $200m spent by online trading brands on sport sponsorship this season

Online trading brand sponsorship in sport has edged towards $200m, industry research released on Monday morning suggests.

A total of $183m was spent across sport during the 2024/25 sporting season, according to SportQuake’s newest Marketplaces report.

Robinhood, Swissquote and eToro rank as the largest three sport sponsorship spenders while 20 different sports are represented across 30 countries in the data.

Matt House, CEO of SportQuake said: “Sport is now a well-established part of the marketing toolkit for online trading brands providing a proven value proposition from brand building and awareness to supporting other key parts of the sales funnel.

“Sports’ ability to provide high reach and frequency against large, engaged investment minded audiences through premium IP has driven spend to all-time highs. This trend looks set to continue as ‘brand’ becomes more important to the sector.”

The sport sponsorship report notes that the upcoming voluntary betting ban – set to be introduced for the 2026/27 season – could present an opportunity for the rise in trading brands to establish their footprint in the front-of-shirt market.

And regions on the rise include the United States, United Arab Emirates, India, Australia and Latin America.

It represents a push by brands into sports including Formula 1, which are viewed globally with a footprint presence too.

Given only two Formula 1 teams had trading platform sponsors in 2021, it is estimated that all 11 will have one from next season.

“The top 10 brands in the online trading sector collectively spend an average of $11m per year,” the sport sponsorship report indicated. “Robinhood, Swissquote and eToro rank as the largest three spenders, as they seek to increase visibility, unlock new markets and deepen user engagement.

“Ambassador deals also increased in 2024/25, rising threefold compared to 2020/21 and have now overtaken uniform sponsorships as the second-most common sponsorship format.”