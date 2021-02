NatWest has today announced that it will begin a phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland after recording a record loss in 2020.

The bank intends to behind a phased withdrawal from its Ulster Bank but operations will not be affected in Northern Ireland.

It will exit the country following a strategic review and sell $4.84bn worth of loans to Allied Irish Banks.

NatWest reported a pre-tax loss of £351m for the year, beating analyst forecasts of a £418m hit.