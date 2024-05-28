Natwest customers unable to access mobile app

Natwest has had nearly 4,000 outage reports on Downdetector

Thousands of Natwest customers were left unable to access the bank’s mobile app on Tuesday morning, triggering a flurry of complaints on social media.

When trying to login to Natwest’s mobile app, users were presented with a screen saying “some kind of error has occurred when trying to establish a connection between your device and ourselves”.

From just after 5am on Tuesday morning, Natwest received a surge in reports of issues on outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

As of 7.36am, Natwest had seen nearly 4,000 reports of an outage. Most of the reports related to either mobile banking or online banking, with some users flagging issues with logging in online.

According to Natwest’s website, service is “working normally” across its online banking and websites, although users on X, formerly known as Twitter, have reported being unable to access their account online.

Get your act together @NatWest . Your service page says mobile services are working. They're not! When will I be able to use the app again? And will you charge if I can't move money from savings to current account? — Jeannette Towey (@jetowey) May 28, 2024

The bank said its mobile app had experienced “service disruption”, adding: “Some of our customers are experiencing issues when trying to log in to our mobile app.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused and we’re working hard getting everything back up and running for you. We will share an update when we have more information. In the meantime, please use online banking.”

It added that customers could still use debit and credit cards to make payments and access cash from ATMs and the Post Office.

A NatWest spokesperson told City A.M.: “We are aware that some customers are experiencing difficulties accessing NatWest mobile and online banking. We apologise to customers for the inconvenience and we’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible.

“Customers can still use telephone banking or visit a branch.”

This is a developing story