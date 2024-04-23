NATs row: Ryanair launches legal fight against Britain’s air traffic control provider

Ryanair launches legal fight against Britain’s air traffic control provider. Photo credit: Kevin Hackert

Ryanair has launched a lawsuit against Britain’s National Air Traffic Services (NATs) over the network-wide failure last August which saw thousands of flights grounded.

The budget airline instructed its usual external legal team at law firm Stephenson Harwood to file a commercial contract and arrangement claim.

On the 28 August, thousands of planes were grounded in the UK following a “network-wide failure” of the country’s air traffic control systems. A slew of major airlines including Ryanair had to cancel a number of flights out across the UK over the course of that day.

Ryanair‘s chief executive Michael O’Leary launched a tirade against the boss of NATs, describing the group’s report into August’s air traffic control disaster as “a complete tissue of nonsense.”

O’Leary went on to call for a change of management after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) interim report was published on the event. Speaking on it,

O’Leary stated that “the CAA confirms that over 700,000 passengers were impacted, and not just 575 flights (approx. 100,000 passengers), which [NATs CEO] Martin Rolfe originally claimed in front of the UK Parliament Transport Committee.”

He was not alone as Easyjet’s chief executive also questioned whether NATs was fit for purpose following the network-wide failure that August day.

On Monday, Ryanair commenced legal proceedings to the Commercial Court and as confirmed by a spokesperson for NATs, the claim regards the events of 28 August 2023.

“Our legal team is reviewing the claim and will respond as required,” NATs spokesperson added.

Ryanair’s spokesperson said it “cannot comment on pending legal proceedings”.