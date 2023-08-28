UK air traffic control network failure disrupts airports across the country

Planes have been grounded in the UK following an air traffic control issue, which has reportedly resulted in a “network-wide failure” and the closure air space.

Multiple planes have been grounded in the UK today following a “network-wide failure” of the country’s air traffic control systems.

The National Air Traffic Service NATS, said in a statement: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Loganair, the Glasgow-based airline, warned customers on X, formally known as Twitter, that flights may be subject to delays due to the outage.”

In a statement, the airline said: “There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.

“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local co-ordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights maybe subject to delays.

“If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport.”

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, 3,049 flights were due to depart UK airports today, equating to over 540,000 seats.

This is a developing story. More to follow.