Gatwick bank holiday strikes OFF: Brits breath sigh of relief as disruption averted

London Gatwick Airport passengers are no longer facing disruption over the August bank holiday, after workers accepted a last-gasp pay deal.

The Unite Union threatened strike action on this weekend, on behalf of members employed by ground handlers Red Handling and Wilson James, who operate passenger assistance contracts.

But following the improved offer both have been cancelled and the airport currently expects no further walk-outs.

The two deals mean that the Union has now resolved eight pay disputes during one of the busiest summer seasons of travel on record, with none ending in industrial action.

The August bank holiday is set to be one of the busiest for UK hubs, with 11,839 flights anticipated, according to data from the aviation analytics firm Cirium. Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the year so far.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a tremendous achievement, Unite has co-ordinated industrial disputes across Gatwick to secure well deserved pay increases for its members.

“The pay campaign at Gatwick airport this summer is one of the clearest examples yet of how Unite’s relentless focus on jobs, pay and conditions is paying direct financial dividends for its members.”

The resolution comes after 18 months of strike action across numerous industries, with a particular focus on rail.

Earlier this month, 20,000 RMT members from a host of train operators nationwide said they would walk out, disrupting the UK’s rail network over the August Bank holiday weekend.

Red Handling workers accepted a 14 per cent increase in pay, as well as improved overtime rates and sick pay.

Wilson James accepted a 16 per cent increase, alongside a commitment to further negotiations over sick pay and the opportunity for improved shift patterns.

The inflation rate currently sits at 6.4 per cent.

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “This was an extremely complex campaign and its success would simply not have been possible without the hardwork, dedication and commitment of Unite’s reps and members at Gatwick.”