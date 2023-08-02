Final Gatwick strikes cancelled after Unite members accept pay offer

Industrial action due to take place at Gatwick this weekend has been cancelled after the last group of union workers set to strike accepted an improved pay offer.

Unite members employed by Gatwick Ground Services (GGS) today accepted an improved pay offer of 10.3 per cent.

As a result, disruption that was due to hit the airport between Friday 4 August and Tuesday 8 August will no longer go ahead.

The Union said workers would also receive “a significant market rate adjustment in their shift pay,” taking into account factors such as inflation.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a significant pay increase for workers at GGS. From the outset our members have been rock solid in their determination to secure a fair pay increase which has resulted in a just settlement.

“The pay campaign at Gatwick Airport is a great example of how Unite’s unwavering commitment to jobs, pay and conditions for our members is delivering substantial financial benefits for workers.”

It follows employees from DHL, ASC and the airport services group Menzies all suspending planned action set to cause chaos during one of the busiest periods of summer.

Despite the positive news for the airport and passengers, Unite warned that further walkouts were likely.

Three companies including Red Handling – who undertake ground handling for Norwegian, Norse Atlantic Airlines, and Delta – Wilson James and DHL Gatwick Direct, have all voted for further action in the ongoing pay feud.

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “The threat of strike action continues to loom over Gatwick. Further strikes will be called in the near future, which will cause substantial disruption across the airport, unless the companies concerned make vastly improved offers which meet our members’ expectations.”