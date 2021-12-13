Nation-wide metro mayors: A plan for regions to pull their own bootstraps up

All of England’s regions could have metro-style mayors under new plans to level up the country

When the prime minister appointed Michael Gove to head up a rebranded Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in September’s reshuffle, it was a significant statement of intent. Gove is one of Whitehall’s biggest hitters, having run three major government departments, and is brain cell for brain cell one of the cleverest and most imaginative ministers currently serving. His arrival at Marsham Street was a signal that “levelling up” was a priority and might actually be delivered.

His department is currently drafting detailed plans for the agenda with firm targets. The white paper, originally set to be published this autumn has been pushed back, as a result of the re-emergence of Covid-19 on the political agenda.

The flagship policy, however, has somewhat inevitably been leaked. In its current form, it entails a vast reorganisation of local government, sweeping away county and district councils and similar authorities to provide “coherent local institutions”. These will be headed by directly elected leaders. In other words: there will be metro mayors across all of England’s distinct economic regions, with single authorities supervising all local services. This in itself would be a revolution in local governance.

On paper, it looks attractive: individual regions of a size big enough to be economically significant, with a single, elected, accountable leader who would—one would hope—be of sufficient stature to bat for his or her region not just against Whitehall but on a global stage. London has had such a figurehead since 2000, and other cities and regions may look enviously at Sadiq Khan’s profile and soft power.

The other significant element of current proposals is a series of so-called “missions” which will set benchmarks for progress by 2030. They will, in the Westminster speak, “anchor” the levelling-up agenda.

These missions extend across the board, from narrowing the gap in life expectancy to the provision of gigabit-capable broadband. They represent a blueprint of where the government wants the country to be by 2030, and, by extension, a set of tests against which they can be measured (if they are still in office by then).

One phrase encapsulates the nationwide (or England-wide, in the first instance) nature of the agenda. “By 2030,” says the leaked document, “we will have a globally competitive city in every region and nation of the UK.” This is a bold statement of purpose. It drives the focus of an agenda at risk of being amorphous to development in Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Leeds, Bristol and Nottingham.

The proposals, clearly, have not yet been cleared by the Cerberus of public finance, the Treasury. This is no small task: it will undoubtedly require hefty public spending.

But that cannot be the extent of the government’s ambition. It must be an enabler as much as a participant, creating the circumstances for economic growth and cultural regeneration as well as investing taxpayers’ money directly. Business should welcome the outline of the agenda in this white paper. It is clear, accountable, dynamic and ambitious.

Trade Secretary Anne Marie Trevelyan was in the US last week. While she dealt with the big guns of the White House, her junior minister, Penny Mordaunt, also embarked on an American tour, visiting local politicians and business leaders to sell the UK as an investment and trade opportunity. Imagine if an American federal leader could do the same; starting in Whitehall but going on to meet powerful regional leaders across the country, those with direct influence on their local economies and populations.

The plans will likely take a hell of a beating as they go through Whitehall. But if the principal components remain in place, they set out clear targets for the next decade and offer an attractive vision of the UK in 2030. Business should look to that vision, decide what part it wants to play, and work back from there to help government at all levels, and most importantly local communities, make it a reality.