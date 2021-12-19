Nadine Dorries kicked off Tory MP Whatsapp group for defending ‘hero’ Johnson

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries was booted out of a Whatsapp group for Tory MPs (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Digital secretary Nadine Dorries has been booted out of a Whatsapp group for Conservative MPs after she defended Boris Johnson.

Conservative backbencher and vocal Brexit proponent Steve Baker removed Nadine Dorries from a Whatsapp group saying “enough is enough” after she defended Johnson amid a discussion about Lord Frost’s resignation.

Read more Liz Truss to replace Lord Frost as Brexit negotiator after shock resignation

Last night, key Brexit negotiator and Boris Johnson’s ally Lord Frost announced he would resign over concerns about the direction of government policy on Covid and taxation.

In leaked Whatsapp messages Andrew Bridgen, the MP for North West Leicestershire, said: “It’s a disaster. Lord Frost was concerned about the policy direction of the government. So are most of the Conservative backbenchers.”

🚨🚨🚨 | BREAKING: Nadine Dorries has been REMOVED from a Tory MP WhatsApp group for backing the PM



Via @SamCoatesSky pic.twitter.com/lUImHbQMYX — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) December 18, 2021

“The hero is the Prime Minister who delivered Brexit,” replied Dorries. “I’m aware as someone said today that regicide is in the DNA of the Conservative party, but a bit of loyalty to the person who won an 83 majority and delivered Brexit wouldn’t go amiss.”

The Whatsapp messages show that Steve Baker then removed Dorries from the chat saying “enough is enough.”

Andrew Bridgen MP replied, “about time, thanks Steve.”

The exchange is indicative of the mood amongst Conservative backbenchers. Earlier this week Boris faced a serious challenge to his leadership when 99 Conservative MPs voted against the government’s proposed lockdown restrictions. The measures were passed with Labour’s support.

Read more: Tory MPs deliver blow to Boris Johnson as 100 vote against new Covid restrictions