Liz Truss is new PM: Johnson loyalists Patel, Dories and Tory co-chair quit

Three senior Conservative and Boris Johnson loyalists quit their roles ahead of Liz Truss being sworn in as prime minister.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and Ben Elliott, the Johnson-appointed co-chair of the Party, announced they quit their roles.

Patel took to Twitter to share a letter sent to Boris Johnson, in which she said it had been “the honour of my life” to serve in her role.

She was expected to lose her role under Liz Truss, but said it was “her choice” to quit the government.

The outgoing Home Sec will return to the backbenches, but urged her successor and Liz Truss to back her immigration stance, including the controversial Rwanda deportation policy.

“Britain had always been a beacon for freedom and democracy and I have been proud to work with you over the last three years to make that light shine brighter.

“All this has been achieved despite the relentless efforts of our political opponents and left-wing activists, lawyers and campaigners.”

It has been reported widely that Suella Braverman will take over the prestigious office.

Nadine Dorries, a staunch Johnson ally, also announced she’d quit the government.

Under her tenure she pushed through the Online Harms Bill which has caused controversy. Dorries is said to be considering taking a peerage and focusing on writing books.

Yesterday, the Johnson-appointed former co-chair of the Conservative Party, Ben Elliott, also quit his role.

He had been appointed in 2019 and was responsible for hugely increasing fundraising. According to Sky News’ deputy political editor Sam Coates, in the 2019 general election, he raised almost £56m to support the campaign.

According to BBC News, Elliott said it had been a “huge honour and privilege” to serve the Conservative Party, as he wished “Liz Truss every success”.

The Telegraph reported this morning that former Brexit minister Lord Frost declined a post in the new government, while Jake Berry, the chair of the Northern Research Group is likely to be appointed chairman of the Conservative Party.