Nadal injury clears path for Djokovic to extend slam record at Australian Open

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 05: Rafael Nadal of Spain leaves the court after losing his match against Jordan Thompson of Australia during day six of the 2024 Brisbane International at Queensland Tennis Centre on January 05, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal’s hopes of matching Novak Djokovic’s grand slam title record have suffered a blow after the Spaniard was forced to pull out of next week’s Australian Open.

Nadal spent almost all of last year sidelined with a hip problem and his injury curse struck again during his comeback tournament, the Brisbane International, last week.

The 37-year-old’s tally of 22 grand slams is two short of the record held by Djokovic, who is a year younger and could extend it further in Melbourne this month.

“During my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried,” Nadal said on social media.

“Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have a micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news.

“Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in five sets matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest.”

Nadal’s setback is a bitter blow, having spent months recovering from surgery in June in the hope of challenging for a third Australian Open title. He has said that he plans to retire after this season.

“I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in three months,” he added.

“Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this is not very bad news and we all remain positive with the evolution for the season.

“I really wanted to play here in Australia and I have had the chance to play a few matches that made me very happy and positive. Thanks all for the support and see you soon!”

Britain’s Liam Broady has also withdrawn from the year’s first grand slam after scans revealed two bone stresses in his ankle that could become fractures if untreated.